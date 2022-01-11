Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.65 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

