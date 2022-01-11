Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.