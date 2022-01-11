Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,393 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NYSE:TRV opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $168.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

