Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.52

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 2212732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

