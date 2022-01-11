Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of MRNS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,066. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
