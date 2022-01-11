Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $30.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,066. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

