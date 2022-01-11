Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of MQ stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

