Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) were down 9.5% on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 40,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,732,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

