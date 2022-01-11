Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,720. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

