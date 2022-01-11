Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $466,582.35 and approximately $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,506.71 or 0.99384018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00090456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00348489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.00444411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00131411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

