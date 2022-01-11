Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $168,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.