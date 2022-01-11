Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2,233.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.