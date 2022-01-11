Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,586 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after buying an additional 526,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,643,000 after purchasing an additional 97,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

