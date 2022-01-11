Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $231.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

