Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

