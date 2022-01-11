Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 79.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.