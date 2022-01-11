MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.