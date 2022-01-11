Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

