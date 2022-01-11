Membership Collective Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group’s (NYSE:MCG) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Membership Collective Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NYSE:MCG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

