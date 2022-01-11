Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $85,295. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.