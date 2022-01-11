Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 905,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142,995 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $309,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $328.14 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $912.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

