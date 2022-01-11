Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

METX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

