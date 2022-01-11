M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,240 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

