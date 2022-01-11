M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of South State worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,593,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of South State by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

SSB stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

