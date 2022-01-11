M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.24 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

