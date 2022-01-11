M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407,126 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $49,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 351,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

