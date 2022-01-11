M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.