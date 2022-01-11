M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,997 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Quanterix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,404 shares of company stock worth $1,658,230 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

