M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to 230.00

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 220.00 to 230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPUF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

