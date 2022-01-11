M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $230.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from 220.00 to 230.00 in a research note on Friday.

M&G stock remained flat at $$2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. M&G has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

