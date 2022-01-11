Michael Moles Purchases 99,771 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider Michael Moles bought 99,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,771.48).
Shares of LON KAV traded up GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.71 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,828. Kavango Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.21 million and a P/E ratio of -19.42.
Kavango Resources Company Profile
