Michael Moles Purchases 99,771 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider Michael Moles bought 99,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.55 ($6,771.48).

Shares of LON KAV traded up GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.71 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,828. Kavango Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.21 million and a P/E ratio of -19.42.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

