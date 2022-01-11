Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

