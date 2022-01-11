Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.