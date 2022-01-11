Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.89 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

