Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

