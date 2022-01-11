MileVerse Hits Market Cap of $35.66 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $35.66 million and $7.48 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

