Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MALRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MALRY stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $44.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

