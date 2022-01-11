Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.01 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $1.04 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.71 or 0.00050925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 691,495 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

