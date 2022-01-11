Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Reaches $11.82 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.60 or 0.00137682 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $48,069.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 201,727 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.