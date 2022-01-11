Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 30,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after acquiring an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

