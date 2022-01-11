Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $162.85

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $162.85 or 0.00389042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $448.00 million and approximately $29.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,224,080 coins and its circulating supply is 2,750,933 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

