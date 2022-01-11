Moonriver Price Hits $162.85 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $448.00 million and $29.09 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $162.85 or 0.00389042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,224,080 coins and its circulating supply is 2,750,933 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.