Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.14% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

TRNO opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

