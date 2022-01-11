Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

