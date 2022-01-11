Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $108,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.14% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.