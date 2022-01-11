Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

