Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE SF opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.