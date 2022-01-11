Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

