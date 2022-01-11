Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

