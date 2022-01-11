Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,051.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $979.50.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.34 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.