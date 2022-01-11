Morgan Stanley Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $210.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 35.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

