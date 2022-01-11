Morgan Stanley Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $383.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $431.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.91.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $323.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.